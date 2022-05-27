Aryan Khan to jet off to the US to work on a show after receiving clean chit from NCB; Report

Almost eight months after he was first arrested, Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the cruise drugs case. The NCB did not find any evidence against Aryan Khan and he has thus been cleared. Now with this happy news, there have been speculations that the star kid who is set to be a director will soon fly out to the States to develop a special project.

In the past, there have been numerous rumours that reported about Aryan working on his web series. Shah Rukh’s eldest started on the work after he was released on bail in the drug case. He will receive his passport from the NCB soon after being cleared of involvement in the drugs case. After he was taken into court custody, it was confiscated to prohibit him from engaging in unlicensed travel.

Now, Aryan ’s first goal is to jet off to the US after he gets free to travel. According to reports in the media, Aryan's web series has already been authorised by a popular OTT platform. Moreover, he'll be mentored by and associated with senior industry writers and filmmakers.