Aryan Khan using his time in jail to read novels as he awaits bail hearing on 26 October

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan continues to be lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail after his arrest in the narcotics case by the NCB. The superstar visited his son last week after his bail was rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court. According to a latest report, Aryan has been spending his time in jail by reading books.

As per a report published in ETimes, Aryan has been issued two books from the jail library and the star kid has been using his time to read. The report revealed he has been reading Wilbur Smith's Golden Lion and another book is based on the stories of Ram and Sita.

According to jail officials, Aryan was extremely upset over his bail plea being rejected and hence was advised to take books from the jail library. Shah Rukh Khan and his son met last week for 18 minutes and reportedly used the intercom at the jail to interact with each other. This was the first time that Aryan was meeting one of his parents since his arrest on 3 October.

While Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance last week, Gauri Khan is yet to see her son. The couple will be marking their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday, 25 October after Gauri's birthday earlier this month on 8 October.

The family has now approached the Bombay High Court for bail and the hearing will take place on Tuesday, 26 October.

