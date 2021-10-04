Aryan Khan was allegedly consuming drugs for 4 years; cried inconsolably during NCB interrogations: Reports

New updates are coming up in ’s son drug case. He has been trending since Sunday on all social media. He was arrested on Sunday following a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai. NCB officials produced him in the court and then he was sent to one-day police remand. However, as mentioned in India Today, the fresh reports claim that the star kid was consuming drugs for a long time and was also on drugs during his UK and Dubai stay.

India Today reports further claims that during the interrogation Aryan cried inconsolably. It was during the questioning they came to know that the star kid had been consuming drugs for almost four years. When he was in the UK, Dubai and other countries, he used to consume drugs. Till now there is no update about his release. Reportedly he was on one-day remand but now it is also reported that the custody may extent. Apart from Aryan, seven more people were arrested in this case.

Amid this row, the narcotics bureau made him speak to his father Shah Rukh Khan over the telephone for about two minutes, India Today reports mention. The NCB officials busted a rave party aboard a luxury cruise on the Mumbai sea on Saturday night after they received a tip-off.

13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh were seized during the raid. The others arrested are Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar.

