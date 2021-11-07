Aryan Khan was framed in NCB's cruise drugs bust case, witness tells cops in statement.

Aryan Khan was granted bail a few days ago and Shah Rukh Khan's son returned to the NCB office on Friday to mark his first weekly attendance. The cruise drugs bust case has already seen several twists and turns. Now, in another twist, a witness has claimed that the NCB cruise drugs bust was "pre planned" and that Aryan Khan was "framed".

According to a report published in Times of India, a person named Vijay Pagare has revealed that he was privy to pre-raid discussions. He has also given his official statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case and stated that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was framed by certain individuals to make money.

"I have reasons to believe that the raid was preplanned and Aryan Khan was framed in the drug case. The entire strategy was finalised on September 27, while the cruise ship was raided on October 2,” Vijay Pagare told the portal. He stated that the newly formed SIT in the case recorded his statement on November 3 and 4. “My statement was read out to me, and I signed it,” said Pagare.

He revealed that he was staying with a person named Sunil Patil who reportedly passed on the cruise information to the NCB. Patil's name has also cropped up in businessman Sam D’Souza's statement who is being investigated for extortion. D'souza had revealed that KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan went viral, had saved Sunil Patil’s name as SW in his phone — referring to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede — to show he had direct access to NCB.

Witness Vijay Pagare revealed that a few days before the cruise raid, KP Gosavi, Sunil Patil and BJP worker Manish Bhanushali met a hotel in Vashi. Pagare, who was in the hotel room with the trio, stated that he was clueless about what was happening. At the hotel, Bhanushali reportedly told Sunil Patil, "Bada kaam ho gaya (the big work has been done). We have to leave for Ahmedabad but don’t take Pagare along."

It was on 3 October when Manish Bhanushali came to the hotel and asked witness Vijay Pagare to accompany him to the NCB office. Pagare claims he heard Manish Bhanushali speaking to someone on the phone and took names such as Pooja, Sam and Mayur. On reaching the NCB office, Pagare got to know that Aryan Khan had been detained and later in the day saw visuals of KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali escorting the star kid to the NCB office. Pagare claims that's when he realised the raid was pre-planned and Aryan Khan was possibly framed in the case.

