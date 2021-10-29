Aryan Khan won't be released today, to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on Saturday morning
Aryan Khan's bail order conditions were released and formalities took a long time to be wrapped up due to which the trio could not be released on Friday evening. According to jail officials, if all the bail papers were submitted by 5.35 pm then release could have happened by 7 pm.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday after almost three weeks in jail. On Friday, Juhi Chawla appeared at Mumbai Sessions Court to sign the surety bond of Rs 1 lakh.
Mumbai | Aryan Khan will not be released from the jail today. He will be released tomorrow morning: Arthur Road Jail officials— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021
Speaking to the media, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the star kid's surety bond signed by Juhi Chawla was accepted by the court. "The order was furnished to the Sessions Special Court. Juhi Chawla has been accepted as surety by the court. Bail formalities are being completed. Once the bonds are signed, they'll directly go from the court to jail."
