Aryan Khan won't be released today, to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on Saturday morning

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Oct 29, 2021 07:11 PM IST  |  8.8K
   
Aryan Khan won't be released today, to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on Saturday morning
Aryan Khan won't be released today, to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on Saturday morning
Advertisement

After 22 days, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan could not leave Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. The star kid was placed under arrest on 3 October by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the cruise narcotics case along with several others. Along with Aryan Khan, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Mumun Dhamecha also were not released today. 

Aryan Khan's bail order conditions were released and formalities took a long time to be wrapped up due to which the trio could not be released on Friday evening. According to jail officials, if all the bail papers were submitted by 5.35 pm then release could have happened by 7 pm. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday after almost three weeks in jail. On Friday, Juhi Chawla appeared at Mumbai Sessions Court to sign the surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. 

Speaking to the media, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the star kid's surety bond signed by Juhi Chawla was accepted by the court. "The order was furnished to the Sessions Special Court. Juhi Chawla has been accepted as surety by the court. Bail formalities are being completed. Once the bonds are signed, they'll directly go from the court to jail."  

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan Bail: Juhi Chawla appears at Mumbai Sessions Court to sign bail surety of Rs 1 lakh

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All