Aryan Khan\s bail hearing adjourned once more, to continue on Thursday in Bombay HC

After 20 days in jail, Aryan Khan's bail hearing was adjourned once more by Justice Nitin Sambre of the Bombay High Court. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi with senior advocate Satish Maneshinde were seen arriving at the Bombay High Court post 3:30 PM. The bail hearing which began on Tuesday did not come to a conclusive end as senior advocate Amit Desai was yet to argue on co-accused Arbaaz Merchant's behalf.

Representing the NCB were Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh along with Advocate Shreeram Shirsat and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advait Sethna. On Wednesday, the bail hearing began with Amit Desai resuming arguments for Arbaaz Merchant. Desai pointed out that the prosecution needs to prove conspiracy on part of Arbaaz and Aryan. "Even if there is concurrence in the intention of the accused, what the prosecution must prove is that there was positive intention to commit an act with common intention."

Apart from advocate Amit Desai arguing for Arbaaz Merchant, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also argued for Munmun Dhamecha who has been arrested in the cruise drugs case. Justice Sambre adjourned the case to Thursday, 28 October after ASG Anil Singh stated that he will take almost an hour to counter Rohatgi, Desai and Deshmukh's arguments.

Justice Sambre did not announce the time but said the court will hear the matter on Thursday after 2:30 PM. On Thursday, ASG Anil Singh will respond to the arguements made by the senior advocates.

Shah Rukh Khan's son was officially placed under arrest on 3 October and sent to Mumbai's Arthur Road prison along with several others on 8 October in the cruise drugs bust case.

