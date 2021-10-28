Aryan Khan's bail order with conditions to be released on Friday; SRK's son may come home in next 2 days

Almost 25 days after he was first arrested, Aryan Khan was granted bail by Justice Nitin Sambre of the Bombay High Court. Along with Aryan, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha also were granted bail. However, the trio will not walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison immediately.

As per reports, the entire bail order with reasons and bail conditions will be released on Friday. Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, speaking to the media outside the court said, "Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday."

Rohatgi further added that he was happy with the result. "They (Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant & Munmum Dhamecha) will come of the jail after the order is released from the court... For me, it is a regular case - to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail, " former AG Mukul Rohatgi said.

In court, Rohatgi countered NCB represent ASG Anil Singh's allegations of conspiracy and conscious possession against Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun.

Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz, Munmun and several others were placed under arrest on 3 October in NCB's cruise drugs bust case. They were moved to Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on 8 October and since then have been lodged there.

