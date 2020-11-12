On Aryan Khan's birthday eve, Suhana Khan feels she 'looks like a grown up' in THESE pics; Navya Nanda agrees

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle to share gorgeous selfies on her brother Aryan Khan's birthday eve. The starlet had a witty caption to go with her photos and her friend Navya Nanda gave an epic response to it.

and 's daughter has been leaving social media in awe since she made her Instagram profile public. With her witty posts and gorgeous photos, Suhana is winning the internet. Last night, Suhana shared a goofy and quirky birthday post for brother and left the internet in splits. And now, it seems like she is in the mood for some more fun as she shared yet another set of gorgeous selfies with a witty caption about feeling like a 'grown up.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana shared pretty photos on Aryan's birthday eve. In the photos, Suhana is seen flaunting her perfectly winged eyeliner and subtle makeup. Her hair is left loose as she flaunts her casual black OOTD. One can surely catch a glimpse of her blingy neckpieces and earrings in the frame. With the photos, Suhana penned a witty caption about feeling like a grown up and well, she got a hilarious response from her friend Navya Nanda.

Sharing the photos, Suhana Khan wrote, "I kinda look like a grown up no?" To her witty caption, Navya Nanda replied and wrote, "Yes, stop growing." Suhana replied to Navya and wrote, "hehe okie." Surely the cute banter between Suhana and Navya caught the attention of netizens.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, Suhana had shared a cute birthday wish for Aryan on her Instagram story last night where she dropped a cute photo with him from their recent Dubai trip. Fans loved how Shah Rukh's daughter managed to act goofy even while wishing her brother on his special day. Not just this, a few days back on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Suhana wanted to share a photo of AbRam, herself, SRK and birthday Boy Aryan. But, Aryan stopped her from posting the same. But, that did not stop Suhana from sharing the photo on her social media handle and she put up a caption right on Aryan's face to hide it. The hilarious sibling shenanigans of Suhana and her brother Aryan have been winning hearts.

Also Read|Suhana Khan calls Aryan Khan her 'bestie' as she wishes him ahead of his birthday; See POST

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

