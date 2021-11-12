On Aryan Khan's birthday, Suhana Khan is all hearts for his priceless childhood photo with cousins

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest born, Aryan Khan has turned a year older today. On his 24th birthday, Aryan has been getting wishes from his loved ones including cousin Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba. Aryan's sister Suhana has reacted to one of the cute childhood photos shared by cousin Alia that features her as well as birthday boy Aryan Khan. Aryan has been keeping away from the limelight since he was granted bail last month. Today, as his cousins shared a wish, Aryan's sister Suhana reacted to it.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana reposted the birthday wish for Aryan by their cousin Alia Chhiba and dropped a heart emoticon as a caption. In the childhood photo, we could see little Suhana and Alia engaged in a chat while Aryan and his cousin Arjun Chhiba posed for a photo. The cute childhood photo came with Alia's wish for Aryan on his 24th birthday. Aryan's cousin Arjun also shared a photo featuring him and Aryan on his social media handle to wish him on his birthday.

Take a look:

While we wait for Suhana to share her birthday wish for her brother Aryan on his special day, his childhood photo with cousins is already going viral among the various fan clubs of the star kid.

The last month has been quite troublesome for Aryan and his family as the starkid was arrested in an alleged cruise ship drug case. Aryan had to spend almost 3 weeks in prison and was released on October 30 after Bombay High Court granted him and his friend Arbaaz Merchant bail in the case. The star kid has been spending time at home since then.

