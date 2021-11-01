In Aryan Khan's case, Court says 'mere WhatsApp chats' cannot conclude drug supply or use

The narcotics case involving Aryan Khan garnered attention and limelight from all corners. In fact, the Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest was also widely debated on social media. The young star kid was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on Saturday morning. Along with Aryan, several others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau were also granted bail in the cruise drugs bust case. 

One such person was Aachit Kumar who was arrested by the NCB after WhatsApp chats between him and Aryan Khan came under the scanner.  A special court while granting bail to Kumar stated WhatsApp chats were not proof enough to conclude drug supply and use. 

The detailed court order stated, "Merely on the basis of WhatsApp chats, it cannot be gathered that the applicant (Kumar) used to supply contraband to accused No 1 and 2 (Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant), especially when the accused No 1, with whom there are WhatsApp chats, has been granted bail by the High Court." 

The special court also noted that there was no evidence against Aachit Kumar to connect him with any of the other accused in the case, a PTI report revealed/

“There is no evidence on record showing that the applicant (Kumar) supplied drugs to accused No 1 (Aryan Khan) or to anybody and therefore, the applicant is entitled to be released on bail,” the order said adding that the panchnama was "fabricated" and cannot be relied upon. 

The special court also struck down any conspiracy links between Kumar and Aryan Khan stating that there was nothing on record to show. In the cruise drugs case, of the total 20 people arrested, 14 persons have been so far granted bail.

While Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court, 

