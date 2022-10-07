Aryan Khan's debut web series as a writer to go on floors soon, casting begins: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder son Aryan Khan is among the most popular star kids in Bollywood. King Khan has often shared that Aryan has no interest in acting and is inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking. Now, he will be making his debut with a web series, not as an actor but as a writer. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the star kid has been silently working towards developing multiple ideas, which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web series.

A new report in ETimes state that Aryan's web series is all set to go on floors by the end of this year. "Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year," said the report. The show will be centered around the film industry and Bilal Siddiqui, who also co-wrote the Netflix show, Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead is also working on the project with Aryan.