Aryan Khan’s directorial web series Stardom kickstarts filming in full swing; Viral PIC from set suggests so

While Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, the superstar’s son Aryan Khan has no plans of foraying into acting. Instead, Aryan has been focussing on writing and direction. Aryan Khan will be making his directorial debut with a web series, which will be set against the backdrop of Indian film industry, and will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. In April, Pinkvilla exclusively informed readers that the web series is titled Stardom, and that it is a 6-episode show. Now, looks like the shooting for the web series has begun in full swing, and a picture from the set is going viral!

Aryan Khan’s directorial web series Stardom goes on floors

A picture from the set of Stardom has been doing the rounds of social media. It shows a crew member holding the clapper board which shows Aryan Khan’s name written as the director, while Jay Oza is named as the DOP. The picture was originally shared on Instagram by cinematographer Jay Oza, who is known for his work in Gully Boy, Toofan, Made In Heaven, among other projects. Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla about the title in April, and said, “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of film industry and what better title than Stardom. It is written and directed by Aryan, in fact, he is also the show runner. It’s a 6-episodic show and more details will be out in the coming few months.”

In December last year, Aryan Khan had confirmed his debut as a filmmaker by sharing a picture on Instagram which showed a booklet kept on the table. It had ‘For Aryan Khan’ written over it, with Aryan’s hand placed over the script. A clapboard with ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ written on it was placed in front, and sharing the picture, Aryan wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor shoots for cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series Stardom; Shah Rukh Khan visits the set-Report