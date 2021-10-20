Aryan Khan's lawyer cited Bombay HC's 'consider reformation for young accused' judgement during bail hearing

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan's bail order verdict will be pronounced by the Mumbai Sessions court. The bail order was reserved last week after two days of arguments between Aryan Khan's lead counsel Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde and the Additional Solicitor General. During the course of these arguments, Desai had cited a Bombay High Court judgement which sought to consider reformation when accused were young and had no history of drug offences.

Back in June 2021, Justice Bharati Dangre hearing a case of drug offence had granted bail to a duo arrested after a raid by a police on a private bungalow in Maharashtra's Igatpuri. Justice Dangre had observed that youngsters arrested first time “deserve one opportunity by restoring their freedom.”

“Adolescence and youth are the phases of lifetime, where making of irrational and impulsive decisions may be favoured by some,” Justice Dangre had said. Aryan's lawyer's cited this judgement while arguing for the star kid's bail before the special NDPS judge.

Aryan's lawyers also repeatedly pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs from the star kid but was kept in judicial custody on the basis of WhatsApp chats. The ASG representing the NCB had levelled allegations of 'illicit trafficking', which Desai pointed out saying was a huge concern due to the seriousness of the offence.

Today, Special Judge VV Patil is likely to pronounce his verdict in the bail application filed by Aryan Khan as well as the other accused.

