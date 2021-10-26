Aryan Khan's lawyer clarifies chats with co accused Achit were related to online poker

Aryan Khan’s drugs case has been creating a massive buzz in the town and all eyes are on whether Shah Rukh Khan’s son will get the bail. Each day the case is coming with a new twist and the star kid’s legal team is trying their best to argue the allegations in order to get bail for Aryan. While Aryan’s bail plea was heard in the Bombay High Court today, his lawyers Amit Desai and Mukul Rohatgi made a clarification on the star kid’s conversation with co-accused Achit.

During the hearing, the lawyers stated that the conversation was about an online game of poker. “There is some conversation about some winnings that is now being shown as a transaction,” Desai stated. Adding further, Rohatgi said, “Financing is a very defined use of a phrase. But here there is no financing, even if there are some chats, it is more than a year old. There was an old case of rummy. So, the Supreme Court has said it is a game of skill. Even horse racing is considered a game of skill, as one has to study the horses”.

Furthermore, Mukul Rohatgi told the High Court, “When there is no recovery or consumption, then what evidence will I [Aryan Khan] tamper with? Keeping in view the age, the boy should be granted bail”. Meanwhile, the court will continue the hearing on Aryan’s bail plea tomorrow. This isn’t all. NCB is also likely to quiz Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede regarding the allegations of extortion against him.

