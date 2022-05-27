Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi on NCB's clean chit: I'm relieved & so is Shah Rukh Khan, future is bright

Almost eight months after he was first arrested, Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the cruise drugs case. The NCB did not find any evidence against Aryan Khan and he has thus been cleared. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told NDTV that he is happy that NCB has accepted their mistake.

Speaking to the channel, Rohatgi said, "I'm relieved, and so must my clients be, including Shah Rukh Khan. The truth has prevailed. Ultimately, there was no material to charge this young man (Aryan Khan) or arrest him. He was not found with any drugs and I had clearly indicated to the court that the arrest was completely meaningless."

He further added, "I'm happy that the NCB has acted professionally. At least at the time of filing the charge sheet, admitting and realising that there was no reason to proceed against this young man. They have admitted their mistake."

Rohatgi pointed out that this "dark chapter" should now be forgotten as the future is bright. He said, "All is well that ends well. Once you forget the dark chapter of 26 days and the anxiety which it caused to the accused and to his parents and well-wishers, I think we should look at the future. Now, the future is bright and the chapter should be closed."'

When asked about Aryan Khan being cleared of all charges and bail conditions, Rohatgi said, "It was a harrowing experience for him and the family. I'm happy that all this is done."

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan gets a clean chit from the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case; Report