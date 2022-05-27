Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde calls his 26 days detention in drug-on-cruise matter 'unjustified'

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan got a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The star kid had grabbed all the limelight ever since he got arrested in the drugs on the cruise case last year. It was indeed a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their family. But now the latest reports come as a relief for all of them. For unversed, Aryan was lodged at the Arthur Road jail after his arrest on October 02, 2021.

Now, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who represented his case spoke about him getting a clean chit and called the star kid's 26 days detention and arrest 'unjustified'. In a statement, Maneshinde said, "The Arrest and Detention of Aryan Khan for 26 days was unjustified more particularly when he was Not found in possession of any Drugs , there was no evidence of any kind , there was no material of any nature of violation of any law much less the NDPS Act. We are happy that the Special Investigation Team under Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh investigated the case in an objective manner and decided not to file a complaint against Aryan Khan for lack of Sufficient Evidence. God is Great."

In other news, Pinkvilla recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s son is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these concepts for quite some time and has already started the series.

An authentic source revealed, “Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge at the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show, and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon.”

