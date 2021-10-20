Aryan Khan's legal team to approach Bombay HC after his plea gets rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court

Aryan Khan’s ongoing drugs case has got all the eyes on it. While Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau early this month during a raid, he has been struggling to get bail in the case. It was reported that the Mumbai Sessions Court was supposed to announce the verdict today on Aryan’s bail plea. And as per the recent update, his bail plea has been rejected by the Mumbai session court. While it has got everyone brimming with an opinion, his legal team is planning to approach the Bombay High Court for bail.

Talking about the same, Aryan Khan’s lawyers stated that they will decide on the further course of action after they will receive the order. According to Times Now, speaking to the media, Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer said, “It is an unfortunate situation, but I am sure the Honorable High Court will scrutinise the case properly because there are several precedences on record which states that the bail should be granted”. On being quizzed about the grounds on which the bail was rejected, he stated that they are yet to receive the order.

Take a look at Aryan Khan’s lawyer’s statement:

Meanwhile, NCB has recovered drug related Whatsapp chats of Aryan Khan which are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. On the other hand, Aryan’s lawyers also repeatedly pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs from the star kid but was kept in judicial custody on the basis of WhatsApp chats. For the uninitiated, Aryan has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

