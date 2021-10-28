Aryan Khan's likely bail conditions: Surrender passport, be present at NCB office once a week

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan and two others in the narcotics case. After more than three weeks in jail, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son will be walking home free from Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison. However, he will have to wait a tad more for the detailed court order with conditions to be released.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, stated that the court's detailed order will be given on Friday. He also hopes that Aryan, Arbaa Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will come out by tomorrow or Saturday. Aryan will be released on a set of conditions and a report published in India Today has revealed what the likely bail conditions for Aryan's release would be.

Take a look:

The accused shall surrender his passport before the special court

The accused shall not make any statement about the aforesaid proceeding pending before the court

The accused shall not personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence or tamper with the evidence

If the applicants has to go out of Greater Mumbai, he shall inform the investigating officer

The applicant shall attend the NCB Mumbai office every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm

The accused shall attend all the dates in court unless prevented by any reasonable cause

Once the trial begins, the accused shall not in any manner try to delay the trail

If the accused violates any of these terms, NCB shall be entitled to apply to the special judge/court for cancellation of his bail.

However, the court's detailed order and conditions will offer more clarity on Aryan Khan's release.

