Aryan Khan's pic with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan from Dubai goes VIRAL amid dating rumours with Nora Fatehi

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Netizens are often curious to know details about his personal life. His pictures and videos from Bollywood parties take over the Internet in no time. Recently, he was seen celebrating New Year with his friends in Dubai. Though he tries to keep a low-key presence on social media but his eagle-eyed fans always manage to share his unseen pictures. Pakistani actress Sadia Khan took to her Facebook account and dropped a picture with the star kid.

Sadia shared the picture on Saturday on her account. Going by the picture, it looks like the duo was partying together in Dubai during the New Year. Soon after she shared the picture, it went viral on the Internet. In the picture, Sadia is seen sporting a black dress with a statement necklace while Aryan looks dapper in a red t-shirt styled with a white jacket. Have a look:

Her fans were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section. A fan commented, "This is amazing." Another fan wrote, "Wow Aryan ke sath. Both looking so nice." A few of them also speculated that the duo is dating while some wrote Nora Fatehi's name. Aryan and Nora's picture from Dubai also grabbed everyone's attention.

Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi's dating rumours

Interestingly, Aryan and Nora were partying in Dubai. Their pictures were shared on Reddit by a user which made the Internet believe that they are dating. In the pictures, they were seen posing with a fan individually. However, what caught everyone's attention was that the pictures were taken at the same venue. Before their pictures were shared, Nora was seen partying with Suhana Khan and Karan Johar ahead of the New Year. Nora shared the picture with Suhana and KJo on her story and it definitely raised several eyebrows.

