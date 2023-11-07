Aryan Khan’s rare PICS with friends from Shah Rukh Khan’s grand birthday bash go viral

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2, and he celebrated the day by hosting a grand bash that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and others were present at the bash and their pictures surfaced on social media. Now, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s pictures from the party have also gone viral!

Aryan Khan poses with his friends in unseen PICS from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash

Aryan Khan’s first picture from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash was shared by his friend Vedant Mahajan on his Instagram story. It showed him, Aryan, and Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat actor Karan Mehta posing together for a picture at King Khan’s birthday bash.

Aryan donned an all-black look for the occasion and looked dapper in a black shirt layered with a black zipper jacket paired with matching pants. Meanwhile, another picture of Aryan Khan that has surfaced on social media shows him posing with Orhan Awatramani at the bash. The pictures are going viral on Instagram, and fans can’t stop gushing over Aryan’s good looks! Take a look at another picture below.

Suhana Khan at Shah Rukh Khan’s bash

Meanwhile, a number of pictures from the bash featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also emerged on social media. The Archies actress amped up the glamor at the star-studded event, and she donned a glittery, blush-pink strapless gown for the occasion. She simply accessorized with a diamond necklace, and matching stud earrings, and left her tresses open. Her glam was on point, and she looked absolutely chic!

Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures from his 58th birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan’s first pictures from his birthday bash were posted by Mona Singh. She shared two selfies with King Khan, one of which shows SRK planting a kiss on her head. “Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash #bestnite #kingkhan #aboutlastnight #happy #instamoment #instagood,” she wrote while sharing the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. Recently on Koffee With Karan season 8, Bobby Deol confirmed that he is a part of the 6-episodic show.

