Aryan Khan’s reaction to dad Shah Rukh Khan’s performance at the NMACC gala is unmissable

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan can steal all the limelight with his presence. And when he is on stage, well, all eyes are on him. Recently, at the NMACC launch event, the superstar set the stage on fire with his performance to Jhoome Jo Pathan. He left everyone mesmerized with his electrifying performance, but what caught our attention was his son Aryan Khan’s reaction when the Badshah of Bollywood was on stage.

Aryan Khan’s reaction to SRK’s performance

Aryan Khan often makes it to the headlines for partying with his friend or his stylish appearances with family. One thing that everyone talks about is how the star kid never has a smile on his face. However, he was all smiles seeing his dad’s performance. A video has surfaced on the internet that shows Shah Rukh Khan dancing on the stage and Aryan staring at him in awe with a smile on his face. Netizens are gushing over the video and it has gone viral.

As the crowd cheered on during the performance, Shah Rukh Khan was also joined by Varun Dhawan, who was standing near the stage, and soon he invited Ranveer Singh too. Together, the trio did the hook step and the fans went crazy seeing them dance together. Then, they also grooved to AP Dhillon’s Brown Munde on the stage.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s performance here:

About the NMACC gala

NMACC Gala, the two-day event which was held as a part of the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), witnessed some of the biggest names of Hollywood and Bollywood. The photos and videos of the event were a treat to the fans. Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan were among the many celebs who marked their presence. The event also witnessed Hollywood A-Listers like Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid.

