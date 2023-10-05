'As a child I felt like...': Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt recalls facing mental health issues

Shaheen Bhatt is Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s elder sister and the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Shaheen has always taken the issue of mental health with utmost seriousness and she herself underwent the abrasion caused by it. She also reflected on her journey of coming out of the dark emotional state in her debut book I've never been (Un)happier. Recently, Bhatt opened up on mental health issues and also discussed how as a child, she would “prove” herself by being intelligent and hardworking and mentioned further how she would feel “horrible” when that did not happen.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt opens up on mental health problems

Shaheen Bhatt recently discussed her mental health issues and recalled an incident that led to her wondering how people mask their emotions and pretend to be someone else. During the MTV Question Marks workshop, she said, “I never planned on talking about my mental health issues but on this fine day, I was lying on the bed trying to look for a picture to post on social media. I realized that I have been searching for only happy pictures completely opposite to what I was actually feeling to share with the world, which made me comprehend that I want to talk about how I am actually feeling."

Continuing the same she further added, "The reason I felt this way is because no one ever chooses to talk about it and your reflex to ‘How you are feeling?’ is always ‘Oh, I am good.’ We are constantly wearing this mask and pretending to be someone else."

Shaheen calls her parents ‘supportive’, recalling how it helped her as a student

The workshop focused on the mental health of students and how parents play a crucial role in the same. Discussing the same, Shaheen dwelt on her childhood and also discussed how having supportive parents helped her as a student.

Shaheen said, “As a child I felt like the only way to prove myself was by being intelligent and hardworking. Everytime I felt short of that, (it) felt really bad, it felt horrible. I felt really lucky for the fact that I have such supportive parents who have always told me to just do my best and that any outcome that comes is okay with them, not only this they have never pressured me to be a top-ranking student."

