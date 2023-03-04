As Alia Bhatt shoots in Kashmir, husband Ranbir Kapoor says he's 'terribly missing' her and Raha: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor, the popular Bollywood star is set to be back on the silver screen, with the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The much-awaited project, which is helmed by hitmaker Luv Ranjan, is slated to hit the theatres on March 8, Wednesday on the special occasion of Holi. As you may know, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotional tour of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is being held in all the major cities across the country.

Ranbir Kapoor 'terribly' misses Alia Bhatt and Raha

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his personal life during a recent promotional event that was held in Bangalore. The talented actor stated that he is 'terribly' missing wifey Alia Bhatt and their infant daughter Raha, as the actress is currently shooting in Kashmir for her much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also added that Alia has taken Raha with her to Kashmir. "Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha with her. I'm terribly missing both," said the doting dad and loving husband in his chat with the media. Ranbir Kapoor's adorable revelation has left both his fans and film fanatics in absolute awe.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's video, below:

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

The talented actor is teaming up with director Luv Ranjan for the first time in his career, for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The project, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a break-up artist, stars popular actor Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Later, the actor will be next seen in Animal, the upcoming action thriller which is helmed by Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir will later reunite with Ayan Mukerji for the sequel to Brahmastra, their 2022-released blockbuster.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

The new mother, on the other, will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the upcoming romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar. The movie, which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, is slated to hit the theatres in July, this year. Later, she will kickstart the shooting for Jee Le Zara, the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial which marks her first collaboration with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

