'As artists we always want to...': Sonam Kapoor shares her thoughts on veteran actors joining social media

Social media platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and others help to communicate with people from different states, cities, and even countries. Recently, veteran actresses like Saira Banu and Zeenat Aman joined the photo-sharing app called Instagram earlier this year and have been sharing their life stories and unseen pictures since then with their fans and followers. Now, in a recent interview, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who attended an event in Mumbai shared her thoughts on veteran actors joining social media.

Sonam Kapoor shares her thoughts on veteran actors joining social media

In an interview with India Today, Sonam Kapoor was asked to share her thoughts on veteran actors such as Saira Banu and Zeenat Aman joining social media to communicate with their fans and followers.

The actress said, "I think it's just a way of communicating. You know as artists we always want to communicate our story, whether its through cinema, we always want to communicate and that is who we are. Wo hamari fitrat main hi hai toh hum usko change nehi kar sakte (This is in our nature and we cannot change it) and social media is another platform for it."

During the same interview, the actress also shared how she needed time to spend quality time with her family and son.

She was further asked if it is easier to make certain kinds of films to which Sonam responded by mentioning the film Thank You For Coming. Praising all the actresses who are doing certain types of films, the actress said: "..the fact that a Kriti (Sanon) and a Bhumi (Pednekar) and a Kareena (Kapoor)...I mean Kareena and Tabu have been doing it for a while."

Stressing how the performers gave 'agency' to women, The Blind actress said, "And it is all thanks to actors like a Kareena, or a Tabu, or an Alia or a Deepika who have done those kind of films. Even like a Waheeda Rehman...Nutan or a Nargis. So it's important to kind of you know just be thankful to those women who have given us that agency now."

Sonam Kapoor's work front

The actress was last seen in the crime thriller film Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. Recently during a festival, Sonam told to PTI that she is set to start working on her next feature film Battle for Bittora next year and it is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.

