As Cirkus releases, Jacqueline Fernandez pens an emotional post thanking Rohit Shetty
Post Cirkus release, Jacqueline Fernandez took a moment to thank Rohit Shetty and penned a heart-warming note for him.
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive following on social media as well. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. After a small hiatus, Jacqueline is now back on the screens with Cirkus which also features Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film had a theatrical release on December 23. Well, the actress took a moment to thank the director and penned a heartwarming note for the director.
Jacqueline’s post
Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline Fernandes shared a series of pictures from the sets of Cirkus and penned a beautiful note for Rohit Shetty. In the pictures, we can see the actress posing for the camera and the latter is standing just behind her. Thanking Rohit for the opportunity, Jacqueline wrote, ‘Cirkus in theatres today!!! Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty for this amazing opportunity to work with you in this crazy comic caper! Being a part of your team has always been a dream of mine Enjoy the movie everyone!!’ As soon as she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Well, there is no doubt that everybody in the industry wants to work with the action director.
Here’s the post
About Jacqueline
Talking about her personal life, Jacqueline is nowadays under the scanner of government officials owing to her alleged involvement in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case. On the professional front, the actress has featured in many popular films including Race 2, Housefull 2, Kick, and Judwaa 2 to name a few.
ALSO READ: Money Laundering Case Update: Court dismisses Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to go abroad
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more