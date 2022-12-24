As Cirkus releases, Jacqueline Fernandez pens an emotional post thanking Rohit Shetty

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive following on social media as well. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. After a small hiatus, Jacqueline is now back on the screens with Cirkus which also features Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film had a theatrical release on December 23. Well, the actress took a moment to thank the director and penned a heartwarming note for the director.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline Fernandes shared a series of pictures from the sets of Cirkus and penned a beautiful note for Rohit Shetty. In the pictures, we can see the actress posing for the camera and the latter is standing just behind her. Thanking Rohit for the opportunity, Jacqueline wrote, ‘Cirkus in theatres today!!! Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty for this amazing opportunity to work with you in this crazy comic caper! Being a part of your team has always been a dream of mine Enjoy the movie everyone!!’ As soon as she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Well, there is no doubt that everybody in the industry wants to work with the action director.

Here’s the post