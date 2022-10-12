As India looks forward to Chhello Show in 2023; Check out list of Indian movies nominated for Oscars so far

On September 20 this year, the Government of Gujarat announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show will be India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. Clearly, the director of the film Pan Nalin must be on cloud nine in view of this development. However, did you know that India has never won an Oscar award for the Best International Feature Film category? However, a few of them have almost made it to the top by being “nominated” in this category. Do check out the list below to find out which Indian movies have been nominated for Oscars so far.

Mother India (1957) Directed by filmmaker Mehboob Khan, Mother India was a massive hit at the box office in February 1957. Starring popular actors namely Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, and Rajendra Kumar in lead roles, the film revolves around a poverty-stricken yet brave woman who raises her sons through many trials and tribulations. The lead character of the film, Radha (as essayed by Nargis), who in the absence of her husband, works day and night to fetch her sons their daily bread. Back in those days, when India was about to clock 10 years of its Independence from British rule, this film created huge waves of appreciation as it focused on the principle of women empowerment. With this, Mother India became the first Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Salaam Bombay! (1988) Directed by New York-based Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, the film Salaam Bombay chronicles the life of a 12-year-old street boy who earns a living in the absence of his family. However, surviving in the squalled streets of Bombay, especially the slum areas in the city, is not an easy task. The story discovers how the young boy faces various challenges that life throws at him. The film, which featured actors namely Shafiq Syed, Raghuvir Yadav, Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar, Hansa Vithal, and Chanda Sharma, was co-financed by the National Film Development Corporation of India. It became the second Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Lagaan (2001) Simply speaking, Lagaan encircled around the plight faced by Indians under British rule. In the film, people of a particular village are forced to pay Lagaan (translated as tax) for baseless reasons. In order to come out of this cocoon of problems, the villagers and those in power decide to play a cricket match. What will be the result of the cricket match? Watch out for the movie to know more. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan, which was available in theatres in 2001, featured actors namely Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and British actors Paul Blackthorne and Rachel Shelley in lead roles. This film was the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Writing with Fire (2021 Documentary Film) Indian documentary film, Writing With Fire, directed by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas revolves around the story of a fearless group of journalists running the Dalit women-led newspaper. In the story, chief reporter Meera and her group of journalists break away from the traditions and work forward with a simple purpose in life—to help the people of the country and redefine the idea of what it means to be powerful.