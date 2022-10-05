#AS03 Teaser Out: Aayush Sharma is all set to hunt in the modern mytho adventure
Check out the teaser of Aayush Sharma's upcoming movie #AS03.
Aayush Sharma is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. His past releases proved his acting skills, and fans were quite excited to see what he will do next. Today, on Dussehra's auspicious day, Aayush gave all his fans a visual treat by releasing the teaser of his upcoming movie #AS03. The actor can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and his chiseled body will surely give you goosebumps and get you excited for the release.
#AS03 teaser released
Aayush Sharma’s upcoming untitled movie #AS03 is a modern mytho adventure combined with high-octane action based in an unparalleled world of limitless possibilities, helmed by director duo Fire & Ice (Ravi Verma & Imran Sardhariya), and is produced by Clifton Studios, Cinema Ent & God bless Entertainment. The actor shares a glimpse of his fierce look as the film is set to release in 2023. The action-adventure will witness Aayush Sharma in the titular role and the actor has been working hard for the same. A film by Fire & Ice (IS/RV), the movie is produced by Vijay Valbhani, Kalol Das, and Vakil Khan. Set to release on 2023.
Check out the teaser:
Aayush Sharma’s work front
Aayush Sharma was rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan's next film Bhaijaan, which is now known as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but it was later known that the actor backed out of the project citing creative differences. Antim got Aayush a lot of praise. The cat and mouse game between Salman's character and Aayush's character was appreciated by admirers and found critical and commercial acclaim. The actor also won many hearts with a music video co-featuring, Neha Sharma.
