AS03 Teaser Out: Aayush Sharma is all set to hunt in the modern mytho adventure

Aayush Sharma is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. His past releases proved his acting skills, and fans were quite excited to see what he will do next. Today, on Dussehra's auspicious day, Aayush gave all his fans a visual treat by releasing the teaser of his upcoming movie #AS03. The actor can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and his chiseled body will surely give you goosebumps and get you excited for the release. #AS03 teaser released

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming untitled movie #AS03 is a modern mytho adventure combined with high-octane action based in an unparalleled world of limitless possibilities, helmed by director duo Fire & Ice (Ravi Verma & Imran Sardhariya), and is produced by Clifton Studios, Cinema Ent & God bless Entertainment. The actor shares a glimpse of his fierce look as the film is set to release in 2023. The action-adventure will witness Aayush Sharma in the titular role and the actor has been working hard for the same. A film by Fire & Ice (IS/RV), the movie is produced by Vijay Valbhani, Kalol Das, and Vakil Khan. Set to release on 2023. Check out the teaser: