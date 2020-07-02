  1. Home
Aseem Arrora talks about Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bellbottom' being an untold true story

Screenwriter Aseem Arrora is currently busy with his upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bellbottom". The writer says the rollercoaster spy ride will overwhelm the audience with strong emotions.
"‘Bellbottom' is an untold true story and pierces your heart even though it is set in the espionage world," Aseem said.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is scheduled to go on floors later this year.

The writer has worked on movies like "Baazaar", "Malang" and "Lucknow Central". He has also written for shows like "P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke" and "Uttaran".

He entered Bollywood with the 2008 movie "Heroes". He said he started his writing career with films and added: "Moved to TV on the advice of Anurag Basu. But after five years I returned to films again with ‘Lucknow Central'."

On what he thinks of the changing content in Bollywood, he said: "Looking forward to great times ahead. Everyone has a space under the sun with platforms from web to films to TV and now even phone apps. Everyone can write, and everyone can create and find an audience. Challenging themes that could never be pursued, now have the best chance."

Credits :IANS

