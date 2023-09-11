Asha Bhosle cuts birthday cake as she turns 90; granddaughter Zanai posts glimpse of celebration with ‘Ashaai’

Safe to say, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is a literal gem of the Indian music industry having offered her melodious voice to innumerable Bollywood hits. Notably, the singer has recorded over 12,000 songs ever since her career accelerated in the 1940s. From Rangeela Re to Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Asha has never failed a chance to impress upon the music industry her singing prowesses. Recently, she celebrated her 90th birthday and left her fans feeling euphoric. As she cut her birthday cake with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, the latter took to her Instagram stories to share a video of it.

Zanai Bhosle shares video of cake cutting with her ‘Ashaai’

On the occasion, Zanai shared a video on her Instagram Stories as she cut the birthday cake along with her grandmother. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy birthday dearest darling Ashaai! Finally something where I am not crying because of how much I love youuuu!” The singer, who looked as young as ever in her white and silver saree, was fed a piece of cake by Zanai as she gave her a kiss on her cheeks. Zanai, who also looked as gorgeous as ever in her sparkling grey outfit, shared another story on Instagram with the Do Lafzon Ki Hai singer as she gave her the look of love and added heart emoticons.

Asha Bhosle on turning 90

In an interview with Bombay Times, she was earlier asked how she manages her work even at the age of 90. Stating that she does not even feel a day older than 40, the legendary singer said, “I feel the person who keeps his age in mind becomes old. I still don’t feel that I am a day older than 40.” She added that only after seeing her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she realizes that time flew by.

About Asha Bhosle

Sister of another famous legendary singer, the late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha has not only recorded over 12,000 songs since the beginning of her career but has also judged a lot of reality TV shows. For her notable work, the singer has also been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle says she doesn't feel 'a day older than 40': 'It’s only when I see my...'