Asha Bhosle devastated with Rishi Kapoor’s demise; Says ‘It felt like I lost my fourth child’

Rishi Kapoor, who was battling cancer for around two years, passed away early this week in a hospital in Mumbai.

! The name itself brings tears to our eyes. The nation has lost one of its finest actors and the void created by this loss is irreplaceable. While several celebrities have been paying a tribute to the veteran actor, Asha Bhosle is heartbroken with the loss. The veteran singer asserted that she shared a great bond with the Kapoor family and hailed Rishi for being an amazing human being. However, the news of his unfortunate demise left her devastated.

In her recent interaction with Times of India, Asha emphasised that losing Rishi Kapoor felt like she lost her fourth child. She also revealed that she hasn’t spoken to the Kapoor family as of now. “I broke down when I heard the news of his death. Mujhe aisa laga ki mere teen bachche hain, unme chautha bachcha ye tha jo chala gaya. I haven’t spoken to any of his family members yet, as I don’t feel that it would be right to call them at this time. Par unko pata hain ki mera pyaar bahut tha uss par,” Asha was quote saying.

Furthermore, the veteran singer was seen hailing the Mulk actor for being an amazing human being and an impeccable artist. She added, “Industry mein bahut bade artistes hain, lekin Rishi jaisa koi artiste nahin hai. He could dance well, was a great romantic hero and played tragic parts very well, too.”

Asha also revealed that Rishi was a big fan of her culinary skills and often use to quiz her about cooking something for him. In fact, Rishi even quizzed Asha the same even when they met for the last time around one and a half month ago. The renowned singer also regrets not being able to cook Rishi’s favourite food before the latter headed to the US for his medical treatment. “I don’t think I will ever be able to cook his favourite dishes. Usko jo pasand tha, main banaungi bhi nahin aur khaungi bhi nahin,” she concluded.

