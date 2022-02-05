Asha Bhosle gives update on Lata Mangeshkar's health condition: There is improvement

Lata Mangeshkar has been in Mumbai's hospital for about a month now. Early this year, the renowned singer fell ill with COVID 19 and was transported to Breach Candy Hospital, where she was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Since then, Lata Mangeshkar has been in intensive care, and her devotees have been hoping for her quick recovery. According to a new update, the iconic singer's health has deteriorated once more, and her condition is now considered critical. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who has been treating Lata, confirmed the news. Now, Asha Bhosle shed some light on her sister's condition and revealed that her condition is again stable and there is improvement.

Fans across the nation got worried as it was revealed in the morning that Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated. However, recently, in a conversation with the paps, Asha Bhosle said that her sister is getting better. She said that she will get well. When paps responded saying that they are all praying for her speedy recovery, Asha responded saying that she too is praying for the same. She added that the doctors are saying that she is stable now and also confirmed that there is improvement.

Earlier, sharing an update on Lata Mangeshkar’s health, the doctors stated that she has been shifted on a ventilator and is under observation of a team of doctors. Talking to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital stated, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors”.

