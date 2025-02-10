Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar always wore white for THIS reason; veteran singer recalls relationship with ‘didi’ at home and in public

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle excelled in their crafts and represented the nation internationally. Despite being contemporaries, they shared a lovely bond with each other. But one thing that the audience still remembers is their love for white. Now, Asha Ji revealed why both of them often wore white attires. She also opened up about their changing bond at home and in public. Read on!

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are named among the legendary singers of the Indian film industry who changed the world’s perspective towards the Indian music industry. Asha Tai was recently in an interview with actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol on their podcast, Couple of Things. During their fun conversation, she revealed why both the sisters would wear white sarees.

The Dum Maro Dum singer stated that they would wear white sarees back in the day because they thought it was the only color that looked good on them. “Aur color pehne ge toh aur kale dikhege (If we were other colors, we would look darker),” she stated.

However, the veteran singer revealed that she started wearing pink sarees. But her ‘didi’, the late Lata Ji, would give her a side-eye. Despite that, she started wearing colors, including pink.

In the same interview, the In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke singer stated that she had a very different relationship with her elder sister when they were home and when they were out in public. Asha revealed her sister would be very normal at home. She would talk to her very formally and softly outside but wouldn’t talk like that at home. “We had a relationship at home; we would talk in Marathi. But she would get back to being Lata Mangeshkar as soon as she would step out of the house,” stated Asha Bhosle.

Advertisement

The Parde Mein Rehne Do singer divulged that even though they were in the same profession, there was no relation between them when it came to singing. She was Lata Mangeshkar outside, and she had her own status outside. “Ghar pe baat hote thi par bahar baat vaat karn matlab…(She would talk to us at home but not outside),” exclaimed Bhosle.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!