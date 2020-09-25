Asha Bhosle pays condolences on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: It has left a huge void in the music world

As Asha Bhosle is heartbroken with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death, she stated that it is a loss to the music industry and that he will be deeply missed.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the man who has been known for ruling millions of hearts with his soulful voice, is no more with us. The veteran National Award winning singer breathed his last at the age of 74 at a Chennai hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment for one and a half month. To note, Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised after he was diagnosed with COVID 19 in August this year. Although he did recover from the deadly virus, his condition continued to be critical.

While several Bollywood celebrities have mourned Balasubrahmanyam’s demise, Asha Bhosle has stated that it has left a huge void in the music world. Paying her condolences, the legendary singer stated, “This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubramaniam's demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artist. His first songs after South, in Hindi with Lakshmikant Pyarelal were amazing. His duet with Lata didi was very memorable. Balu sang a lot of songs for RD Burman and was his friend. He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artist has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu.”

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar had penned a heartfelt note for the National Award winning singer and stated that she has been distressed with Balasubrahmanyam’s demise. “Pratibhashaali gayak, madhurbhashi, bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun. Humne kai gaane saath gaaye, kai shows kiye. Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain," she tweeted.

