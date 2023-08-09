Asha Bhosle recalls fond memories of sister Lata Mangeshkar; reveals plans of 90th birthday celebration

Asha Bhosle, who is known for her versatility, is one of the most legendary singers of Hindi and regional cinema. She is the younger sister of the late Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on February 6, 2022. In a recent interview, Asha Bhosle recalled some of the fond memories with her elder sister.

Asha Bhosle recalls sister Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has lent her voice to songs in films from the early 1960s to 2000s. She will be celebrating her 90th birthday on September 8. The Chura Liya Hai Tumne singer will perform at the Asha 90 Live Concert in Dubai.

In a recent conversation with ANI, the Inn Ankhon Ki Masti singer shared her plans of how she would celebrate her birthday and also sang a few lines of her song “Aaiye Meherbaan Baithiye Jaan-e-Jaan”.

Throughout the interview, Asha Bhosle was in a fun mood and she also recalled some of the fond memories with her elder sister and the Nightingale of India, the late Lata Mangeshkar. She shared, “We had a very good relationship. She was an elder sister, mother and a singer too. We used to respect her. No one had the courage to question her. We were afraid of her. She used to sing very well. It is very difficult for anyone to copy her.”

When the Jhoomka Gira Re singer was asked who is her favorite singer from current times, she took Sunidhi Chauhan’s name. The veteran singer said, “I like Sunidhi Chauhan. She can sing all kinds of songs. Very nice voice, she has a different voice. Everyone else copies Lata ji, she doesn’t. That sounds good to me.”

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle took to Instagram to share with her fans and admirers that she would be performing on her 90th birthday in Dubai. In the caption she wrote, “Main bahut khush hoon ki main mera 90th birthday aapke saath mana sakti hoon! [I am so happy to celebrate my 90th burthday with you all] Happy to be around @90! A life well spent! See you in Dubai!!” Have a look:

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is known to have sung around twelve thousand songs and has a singing career spanning over around 8 decades. Because of her dedication in the field of music, the Do Lafzon Ki Hai singer was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is India’s highest award in the field of cinema.

