Asha Bhosle receives the Maharashtra Bhushan Award; Celebrates her big win granddaughter Zanai

It is celebration time for legendary veteran singer Asha Bhosle as she has been selected for the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan 2020' honour. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. Congratulatory messages have been coming in from all corners but the special message which made singer Asha Bhosle’s day was from her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. She had arranged a special cake along with sweets for her grandmother whom she fondly calls ‘Aai’ to make the day more special.

Asha Bhosle shared the video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, Zanai is seen asking the singer how is she feeling after receiving the award? To which singer replied, “I am very happy for receiving this award. I want to express my gratitude for honouring me with this award.” She even praised her granddaughter for arranging cakes and sweets. Apart from this, Zanai also shared a picture with her grandmother on her Instagram handle and wrote, “So proud of you my amazing grandmother.’

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award was instituted in 1996 by the State Government to recognise the distinguished work and achievements of eminent persons from the state, representing different walks of life, carries a cash prize and a citation.