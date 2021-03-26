Asha Bhosle receives the Maharashtra Bhushan Award; Celebrates her big win granddaughter Zanai
It is celebration time for legendary veteran singer Asha Bhosle as she has been selected for the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan 2020' honour. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. Congratulatory messages have been coming in from all corners but the special message which made singer Asha Bhosle’s day was from her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. She had arranged a special cake along with sweets for her grandmother whom she fondly calls ‘Aai’ to make the day more special.
Asha Bhosle shared the video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, Zanai is seen asking the singer how is she feeling after receiving the award? To which singer replied, “I am very happy for receiving this award. I want to express my gratitude for honouring me with this award.” She even praised her granddaughter for arranging cakes and sweets. Apart from this, Zanai also shared a picture with her grandmother on her Instagram handle and wrote, “So proud of you my amazing grandmother.’
The Maharashtra Bhushan Award was instituted in 1996 by the State Government to recognise the distinguished work and achievements of eminent persons from the state, representing different walks of life, carries a cash prize and a citation.
Take a look at Zanai picture here:
Asha Bhosle's sister Lata Mangeshkar had also won the award in 1997. Asha Bhosle is known for her versatility in singing. She has been conferred with many awards including the National Award twice, the prestigious Filmfare Award eight times, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
Also Read: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle selected for the Maharashtra Bhushan 2020; To be conferred with the honour