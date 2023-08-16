Asha Bhosle reveals ‘Nobody would have given me work if I sang like…’

In a recent interview, Asha Bhosle recalled her career as a singer and also spoke about how she had to carve her own identity that was not synonymous to the legendary singer, the late Lata Mangeshkar. Here’s what she said.

Asha Bhosle had to develop a new vocal style

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Asha Bhosle recalled how she has been so far as a singer in the Hindi film industry. She shared in the interview that because her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar was a renowned singer not just in India but worldwide, she somehow knew that she wouldn’t have to develop a different vocal style from hers if she wanted to stand out and survive in the industry.

The 89-year-old singer said, “Nobody would have given me work if I had sung like her.” Moreover, the Rangeela Re singer also shared that at the beginning of her career she realised this and so she started ‘experimenting’ with different kinds of songs she chose and started modulating her voice as well. Bhosle knew that her voice was different from that of her sister’s Lata Mangeshkar, but she made it further ‘sharper’ because she knew if she sang in a similar ‘soft’ tone like Mangeshkar’s she wouldn’t get work.

Furthermore, Asha Bhosle shared during the interview that it was after the song Eena Meena Deeka that people began appreciating her voice and versatility. This was because the Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main singer was just as comfortable with a Madan Mohan number as she was with a Shankar Jaikishen song.

One of the most interesting facts which Asha Bhosle shared was that when she was in Kolhapur, she used to listen to English songs and learn vocal modulation through them. The singer said, “I would understand things like vibrating my voice and hitting straight notes.”

Asha Bhosle was an accidental singer

In the interview, Asha Bhosle revealed that she never wanted to become a playback singer at all, but it was all because of difficult situations and bad circumstances that she had to take up this profession.

When asked if she still practises, the Inn Ankhon Ki Masti singer replied that she still does riyaaz every morning. In fact, when she is unable to sleep at night, she practises even at 2 am.

There’s no doubt that Asha Bhosle is one of the most loved singers in the country. Now, the singer is all set to perform a musical in Dubai to bring in her 90th birthday.

