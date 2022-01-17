Asha Bhosle reveals Pujas are taking place at Lata Mangeshkar's residence for speedy recovery.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been in the hospital for almost a week now, will be kept under observation further as she was infected by Covid-19 and pneumonia. While fans have been praying for her recovery, Asha Bhosle revealed that Pujas have been organise at the veteran singer's home.

The singer resides in South Mumbai and has been admitted to the city's Breach Cabdy Hospital. Speaking with ETimes, Asha said, "Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery (Lord Shiva Rudras has been placed at her house and pujas are being organised for her recovery."

On Sunday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope gave an update on the singer's health. Speaking to PTI, he said, "Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health."

Earlier, the doctor treating the 92-year-old singer had stated that she will be kept under observation in the ICU. Dr. Pratit Samdani, an associate professor at the Breach Candy Hospital, informed PTI on Sunday that Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU and being treated.

