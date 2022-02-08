Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai holds prayer for Lata Mangeshkar; PIC

Bollywood lost a gem on February 06. The news of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise left the whole nation in a state of grief. The Nightingale of India, aged 92, passed away after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia. Apart from her fans, her family members are also trying to come to terms with the huge loss. Today, on February 08, Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle offer prayers for the late legendary singer at a temple.

Zanai shared a couple of pictures of herself praying for Lata Mangeshkar. "Praying for her peace (sic)," Zanai wrote with a heart and folded-hand emoji. Previously, Zanai had shared a post expressing grief on the death of Lata Mangeshkar. Along with a throwback photo of herself from her younger days with the singing legend, she wrote, "Humko mili hai aaj yeh ghadiyaan bahut naseeb se, thank you for the music, thank you for the love, hope I can make you proud too much lost but god has gained the nightingale of india. Nothing can make me prouder to be part of you and love you forever (sic)."

Take a look:

Known as ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata ji was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and many others attended the funeral. In her career of over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar gave her voice to over 30,000 songs in various languages. Meanwhile, the Union Government has also decided to issue a commemorative stamp in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

