Asha Bhosle says she doesn't feel 'a day older than 40': 'It’s only when I see my...'

Asha Bhosle is one of the most iconic, successful, and influential playback singers in not just Bollywood, but in the entire country. Her career spans over six decades across a variety of films in over 20 Indian and foreign languages; she has also been bestowed with several prestigious awards. Today, the legendary singer turns 90 years old.

Asha Bhosle talks about turning 90

In an interview with Bombay Times, Bhosle was asked how she manages to work so much at this age in her life. She said, "I feel the person who keeps his age in mind becomes old. I still don’t feel that I am a day older than 40. It’s only when I see my children, grandkids, and great-grandkids that I realise that so much time has gone by." She added that she loves to travel, cook and interact with the audience during her shows; if there's enough time, she also cracks jokes or performs magic tricks to entertain the audience.

Asha Bhosle on Bollywood music these days

In the same interview, the singer was asked why the number of songs is reducing in films these days. In response, she said, Have you heard Jhumka and Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar in the recent film? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). These are the ones people are listening to today. Yes, songs have been reduced in our films." She added that she is unable to understand whether the music or the lyrics aren't good or the makers are not picturizing the songs well. Earlier, Bhosle had criticized the songs of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Asha Bhosale on Taal

One of the iconic songs from her rich repertoire has to be Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from the Subhash Ghai directorial, Taal. It featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and is still considered a foot-tapping number. She also spilled beans on how she bagged Subhash Ghai's Taal. She said she was the 14th singer to sing for the album. "Subhash Ghai had narrated this story in front of 400 students and had said that he was the one who told them to get Asha to eventually sing it", she added.

Asha is the younger sister of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar who passed away in February last year.

