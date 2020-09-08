  1. Home
Asha Bhosle says she 'feels 40' as she celebrates her 87th birthday with an intimate family bash; See Pics

Sharing a picture of herself from her birthday party which she reportedly ringed in at her Lonavala farmhouse, Asha Bhosle adorably remarked that she feels like 40.
asha bhosle,Asha Bhosle birthday
India's queen of melody, Asha Bhosle, celebrates her 87th birthday today and the singer has been flooded with wishes from fans and followers from all over the world. The singer, who is active on Instagram, made sure to repost all of it on her Instagram Story. Apart from that Asha Bhosle also gave a glimpse of her birthday. Sharing a picture of herself from her birthday party which she reportedly ringed in at her Lonavala farmhouse, Asha Bhosle adorably remarked that she feels like 40. 

She captioned her picture, "I've completed my 87th and stepped into my 88th but I feel 40! Like me I hope you all feel positive about life. Keep smiling and my advise is to pls be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness. Thank you so much for all your wishes."

Not just that, Asha also thanked her granddaughter for organising her birthday party. She wrote, "Meri poti ne mere janmadin ke liye sab kuch organize kiya! Thank you beta! Hamara bahut hi special rishta hai (My granddaughter organised everything for my birthday. Thank you child. Our relationship is indeed extremely special)." 

As for her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, she wrote, "Too much love for this lovely, amazing woman, who I am lucky to have as my grandmother! An inspiration to many including myself! The only one who has proved age is just a number, 87 today! Kabhi na jao chod kar Ashaai, we love you too much!!" 

Take a look at Asha Bhosle's 87th birthday bash photos: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meri poti ne mere janmadin ke liye sab kuch organize kiya! Thank you beta! Hamara bahut hi special rishta hai

A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle) on

