Asha Bhosle shares update on Lata Mangeshkar's health: Didi is improving, she is better than before

Lata Mangeshkar left her fans worried recently when news of her testing Covid-19 positive surfaced. Not just that, the veteran singer was also admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The doctor treating her revealed to the media earlier that the singer was also battling pneumonia.

On Thursday, veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared on update on Lata Mangeshkar's health. Speaking to ETimes, the singer revealed that she went to meet Lata Mangeshkar at the hospital but she was not allowed as it is a Covid-19 case.

She said, "They aren't allowing anybody. I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic."

Asha Bhosle added, "Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather."

Sharing an update on Lata Mangeshkar's health, Asha Bhosale said that she is getting better. "But Didi is improving; she is better than before," Asha Bhosle said.

For the unversed, the 92-year-old singer has been admitted in the ICU due to Covid-19 and pneumonia. Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, had earlier stated that she will be kept under observation. "Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," he had said.

