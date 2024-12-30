Asha Bhosle singing Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba and matching Vicky Kaushal’s dance steps is the year-end surprise we didn’t see coming; WATCH
A video of Asha Bhosle performing and matching steps to Karan Aujla's hit song Tauba Tauba from the Vicky Kaushal film Bad Newz has gone viral on social media!
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle recently captivated audiences with her stunning performance of the song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Adding her unique flair to Karan Aujla's hit track, she brought her signature charm to the viral song. Her unforgettable rendition has taken fans by surprise, and the internet is buzzing with this year end surprise. Karan Aujla himself also shared his reaction, calling it an iconic moment he will always remember.
A viral Instagram video captures Asha Bhosle performing Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba at her concert. She infused her charm into the song and grooved to the track, executing Vicky Kaushal's viral hook step. Her performance left The audience spellbound, with cheers of admiration echoing throughout the venue.
See the video here:
The post read, "What a surprise!!!!!!!!!! @asha.bhosle ji singing and matching steps to @vickykaushal09 and @karanaujla #taubatauba is the most amazing thing on internet today."
Karan Aujla also reacted to the video, and wrote in his Instagram stories, “@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn’t play any instrument."
He further added, “This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together." In another story, he added, “I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91 better than me."
The track Tauba Tauba was part of Vicky Kaushal’s film Bad Newz, which also starred Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The song was composed and written by Karan Aujla. It became an instant hit with its catchy lyrics, Kaushal's grooves, and Dimri's charm.
