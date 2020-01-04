Asha Bhosle on sister Lata Mangeshkar's health: Didi is fully fit and fine now

For the unversed, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was given a discharge from the hospital post her recovery from pneumonia last year in December. Read on to know more.

Legendary Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalized last year around November. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of breathing difficulty. She was later diagnosed with pneumonia. Much to fans' happiness, she was later given discharged in December as her health got better. And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle revealed that she is fully fit and fine now. She said, “Lata didi is fully fit and fine now.”

In the same interview, Asha also talked about why she has she has been away from Bollywood for the last few years. She said the major reason is the poor quality of music and lyrics. The singer, who has been in the industry for the past six decades said, "I recently worked on a Marathi project. I can’t sing songs with lyrics like ‘Meri jhopadi jall gayi’ and all. I also feel the songs that are made these days are not worth my effort. Women hardly have lines in the songs."

She went on and added how she will only sing songs if she gets good ones. She stated that people do not have time to think as they spend most of their time on their phones. She added no sits to compose and write good songs. She bashed songs such as Fevicol Se and Sheila Ki Jawani by saying how they are not even songs. And that's why she has been away from Bollywood. Bhosle said, “Neither do I need money nor do I need the fame. I’ve made my name in the industry.”

