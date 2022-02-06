Asha Bhosle walks down memory lane as she shares UNSEEN childhood pic with sister Lata Mangeshkar

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai on February 06. The heartbreaking news left the entire nation in a state of grief. The singer, known as Nightingale of India, was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of legendary singer and the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country. As the news broke, tributes began pouring in for the legendary singer.

While the legendary singer’s songs were always been the highlight of her career, her camaraderie with sister Asha Bhosle was highly appreciated. Reminiscing the good memories, a few minutes back, Asha Bhosle shared a rare picture on her social media handle. The singer selected a childhood picture from her album and posted it on her official social media handle. Along with the picture, Asha wrote, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I.” The unseen picture grabbed the singers’ fans’ attention who paid their tribute in the comment section.

Take a look:

Lata Mangeshkar passed away after being hospitalised for several days. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While she was in the hospital, Asha Bhosle would often visit her. The singer had also revealed to a news portal that she held a special puja for Lata Mangeshkar at her home. "Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery (Lord Shiva Rudras has been placed at her house and pujas are being organised for her recovery".

Widely known as the Nightingale of India, the singer sung more than 30,000 songs in several Indian languages.

