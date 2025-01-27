Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle finally breaks silence on dating rumors with cricketer Mohammed Siraj; ‘Mere pyaare…’
Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, recently sparked dating rumors with cricketer Mohammed Siraj after sharing a photo. She has now addressed the speculation surrounding the post.
Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, recently made headlines after sharing a photo with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj on social media. The post led to speculation about the two dating. However, they both subtly dismissed the rumors by referring to each other as "Mere pyaare bhai" and "behna" in their latest posts.
The speculation started when Zanai Bhosle posted several photos from her 23rd birthday celebration in Mumbai, one of which showed her sharing a sweet, candid moment with Mohammed Siraj. The photo quickly went viral, leading netizens to question whether there was a romantic connection between the two.
See the post here:
While Zanai and Siraj did not directly address the rumours, the former took to her Instagram stories to share the same picture with Siraj, this time with the caption, "Mere pyaare bhai."
Siraj reshared the story on his Instagram handle and penned a cutesy note for his 'sister'. "Meri behna ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaron mein," he wrote, thus putting an end to the dating rumours.
Zanai's picture with Siraj earned quite a few comments from the fans though. Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Are you going to marry Siraj?" A comment read, “Are Zanai and Siraj dating each other?”
On the professional front, Zanai Bhosle is preparing to make her acting debut, portraying Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Sandeep Ssingh. The announcement was made in March 2024.
In addition to her acting aspirations, Zanai is an accomplished singer and trained dancer. She began singing at the age of 10, and her YouTube bio highlights her diverse interests, stating, "Guitar, basketball, dance, and drama have always been a major part of who I am." Zanai is also eagerly awaiting the release of her debut single, Kehndi Hai, scheduled for January 27, 2025.
ALSO READ: Richa Chadha reveals husband Ali Fazal asked for paternity leave after daughter Zuneyra’s birth; ‘Everyone was like…’