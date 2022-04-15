Asha Bhosle's son Anand hospitalised in Dubai due to dizziness; Reports

According to reports, Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai due to dizziness. He suddenly fell on the ground and received a few injuries, reported ETimes. Soon after, he was rushed to the hospital. Earlier, he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but currently, he has been shifted to a normal hospital room. The report also claimed that Asha Bhosle was in Dubai when the incident took place. Anand's incident has reportedly shocked the Mangeshkar and the Bhosle families.

Reportedly, the incident happened suddenly and it was very unusual and has sent the entire family in a big scare and every family member of Mangeshkar and Bhosle continues to call Dubai almost every day and inquire about Anand Bhosle's current health status. The cause of the incident is yet to be known and the investigation is underway. The singer will not be returning to Mumbai anytime soon and has decided to stay back in Dubai and has been frequently checking up on Anand's health condition at the hospital.

For the unversed, Anand Bhosle is Asha Bhosle's youngest son. He has studied business and film direction. He also manages Asha Bhosle's career. The legendary singer also had another son Hemant Bhosle, who passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer, and a daughter Varsha Bhosle, who died in 2012.

Meanwhile, the 88-year-old-singer's older sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February 2022, at the age of 92, due to multi-organ failure.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle walks down memory lane as she shares UNSEEN childhood pic with sister Lata Mangeshkar