Asha Parekh disapproves of social media; Veteran actress says 'There’s too much exposure'

Asha Parekh opened up about why she does not have a social media presence and said that she is not too fond of it. In an interaction with Hindustan times, Parekh said, ‘’There’s too much exposure because of all this. If you are not seen much in public, people are inquisitive to know about you.” Parekh was present at the Cine Talkies film festival in Mumbai where she also talked about the grace and charm in today’s actresses. Asha Parekh said, “It’s not the grace that is missing in these girls. I just feel they don’t innovate enough. For example, if they even dressed up differently from others, they would not all look the same”.

Talking about the love she receives from her fans even though she has not been an actor for decades, she said it’s very encouraging and she feels very happy about it. "I hope people remember me and continue to like me till I live." The 79-year-old actress is Padma Shri awardee, who is best known for movies like Kati Patang (1971), for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Actress, Teesri Manzil (1966), Caravan (1971), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Aan Milo Sajna (1970), Mahal (1970) among others.

Last year, the veteran actress had appeared on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2 with Dharmendra, where she had revealed that before becoming a performer, she once dreamt of becoming a doctor. She had said, ‘’Even I wanted to become a doctor. For school, I used to travel every day from Santa Cruz to Flora Fountain and one day on my way to school, I saw an accident site and all the blood really made me dizzy. Which is when I knew that I can’t be a doctor.”

Asha Parekh was the highest-paid actress of her time and was one of the most successful actresses of the 1960s and 1970s.

