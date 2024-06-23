Asha Parekh drops PIC with ‘friends forever’ Waheeda Rehman, Helen from their Srinagar vacation; fans call them ‘Vintage Queens’

Who doesn’t like vacationing especially when it's with your closest friends and family? Bollywood’s trio of best friends Waheeda Rehman, Helen, and Asha Parekh are currently on vacation and this feels no less than nostalgia. Recently a picture of them from a houseboat in Srinagar went viral and it’s worth giving it a look.

Asha Parekh enjoys her summers in Jammu with Waheeda Rehman and Helen

In a picture shared by Parekh on her Instagram, she is standing with Rehman and Helen in the backdrop of a houseboat with wooden walls extending into an ornately carved ceiling. On top of it, the chandelier simply gives a regal opulent aesthetic. She shared the picture alongside a caption that read, “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar” and several hashtags including #FriendsForEver #FriendsLikeFamily, and #MakingMemories.”

Check out the picture here:-

Fans react to Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen pictures from Srinagar

Several users flocked to Parekh’s comment section and shared their thoughts. One user wrote, “Triveni Sangam. 3 unmatched, unparalleled dancing Queens of the 60s & '70s have come together. What a fantastic moment!”. Another shared, “Vintage queens!!”. The third one added, “Seeing all of you together makes my heart relax. I wish that time would come again when you went to Kashmir for shooting.”

The trio has been in Srinagar for quite some time now. A few days back Asha Parekh had shared a picture of the trio sharing a lunch together in the backdrop of Srinagar’s Lalit Grand Palace and they looked no less than queens of royal India having a ‘tea and toast’. The Kati Patan actress wrote alongside, “With my dear friends #Helenji & #Waheedaji in Srinagar.”

This picture was also met with several reactions including a user saying, “Wonderful to see you Queens together once again! Truly miss Sadhana ji, Nanda ji & Shammi Aunty here.” Another one wondered, “Did you all revisit the places where you once did the shoots? Memories sake?”. See the picture here:-

These three actresses are often spotted hanging out with each other and have spoken deeply of their friendship that grew stronger over the years - a common rarity in Bollywood.

