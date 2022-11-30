Asha Parekh expresses disappointment over Indian women choosing western clothes; ‘Everything has changed’

After Jaya Bachchan , veteran actress Asha Parekh is now making headlines with her comments on the westernisation of Indian women. The Kati Patang actress, who attended the 53rd International Film Festival of Goa (IFFI), asked why Indian women choose to wear western clothes while speaking at a session. The Padma Shri recipient expressed her disappointment over the same, stating that 'Everything has changed'. She pointed out how gowns have replaced ghagra-choli, saree, and salwar kameez at Indian weddings.

The veteran actress, while speaking at a session in the 53rd IFFI, stated that everything is so westernized. "Everything has changed. The films that are being made. I don’t know, we are so westernized. These days, girls are attending Indian weddings, wearing gowns. Arre bhaiya, humari ghaghra choli, saariyan aur salwar-kameez hai aap wo pehno na. Why don't you wear those?” asked Asha Parekh. "They just watch the heroines on the screen and wish to copy them. They just want to wear the clothes being worn by the actors on screen. No matter even if they are fat or not, they want to wear those clothes. I am very sad about westernization," added the 80-year-old actress.

Asha Parekh's comments spark debates

The veteran actress's comments have not gone well with a group of netizens, who are dismissed her ideas, calling them 'regressive.' She is also getting criticized for her comments on plus-sized women who wear modern clothes. However, Asha Parekh's fans and others are now defending her, stating that her words are misconstructed.

Jaya Bachchan on Indian women wearing western outfits

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan had also made headlines with her comments on Indian women, who choose to wear western outfits. The senior actress asked why Indian women wear western clothes in her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya. "Why is it, I want to ask you both, that Indian women are wearing more western clothes?" asked Jaya Bachchan. When both Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan failed to answer the question, the senior actress stated that western clothes give the 'manpower' to a woman."

