Asha Parekh personifies panache on a magazine cover; Says 'I was not destined to get married, have no regrets'

Asha Parekh, the actress has been an epitome of grace and panache and there are no second thoughts about it. She has been one of the most successful actresses from the 1960s and 1970s and has several hit movies to her name. Interestingly, apart from her stupendous line of work in Bollywood, Asha Parekh had also made headlines for her love life. The veteran actress was in a relationship with filmmaker Nasir Hussain. However, the two never got married and she chose to stay unmarried for her entire life. Interestingly, Asha Parekh is once again making the headlines as she has featured on the cover of Harper Bazaar India’s new edition.

During the interview with the magazine, the 79-year-old actress opened on marriage and stated that she was probably not destined to get married. “Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets,” Asha Parekh was quoted saying. Furthermore, the veteran actress also shared her definition of beauty and said beauty resides within the person. “If you are happy, you’ll shine...and if you are unhappy, it will show on your face,” she added.

Meanwhile, Asha Parekh is often seen grabbing attention for her equation with Waheeda Rehman and Helen. The trio is often seen spending together. In fact, a pic from one of their vacations also went viral on social media. Talking about their equation, Asha had told Pinkvilla, “We have a lot to talk and laugh about and have a great time when together”.